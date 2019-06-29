Home

Charles L. Cook, age 78, passed away June 12, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 7, 1940, in San Diego, CA.

He moved from San Diego in 1975 and settled in Olivehurst. He worked in construction and was a painter and cabinet finisher by trade. He later worked for Robert Pederson at American Equipment Rental where he remained until he retired.

Charles is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Warren (Amber) Cook; his beloved grandchildren: Alexandra, Rayce and Jonah Cook, and Ashlyn Sheppard; brother, Eugene (Leona) Cook; dear nephews and nieces; and so many friends he regarded as family.

He is preceded in death by his son, Charles V. Cook.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, July 20, 2019, 2pm at Emmanuel Faith Tabernacle, 5286 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from June 29 to July 7, 2019
