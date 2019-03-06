Home

Services
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Sutter Cemetery
Charles Lewis Rowell Obituary

August 1, 1927 - March 2, 2019
Charles Lewis Rowell, 91, of Yuba City, passed away March 2, 2019.

He retired as a teacher, principal and social worker and was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Corinthian Hammonton Lodge of Marysville, along with the Eastern Star, the Friendship Chapter, and the first Church of Christ, Scientist, Yuba City.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Rowell. He is also survived by his children he raised with his first wife, the late Anita Rowell: William, George, Thomas, James, Claudia Blanchard and Roberta Meuchel. He is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by children, Cherri LeFave, Dean and Darren.

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, 3 pm at Sutter Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
