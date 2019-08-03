|
|
Charles P. Neumaier, born May 3, 1952, to the late John and Wanda Neumaier in Traverse City, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2019, in Yuba City. He was 67.
Chuck leaves behind his beloved wife Joann; his brother Michael, his wife Paula, and their children Nichole (and husband David and son Dalton) and Ean; Chuck's sister Linda and Susan, her husband Chuck, and their children John (and wife Melissa and son Charles), Sara (and husband Mike and son David); Chuck's two son's, Jason (his son Nick), and Joey (his wife Cat, and their children Amani and Benjamin). Also leaves behind his aunt Delora (103 years old) and nine cousins and their spouses.
After graduating from Ohio State University, Chuck embarked on a successful career in high technology. With ever-expanding responsibilities and positions ranging from Manager to National Director to Vice President, Chuck was recruited by some of the leading computer and software corporations, including Control Data, Wang Laboratories, NEC, Sybase and Oracle.
He was an expert in cultivating and developing partnerships and alliances to provide systems and mission-critical services to Fortune 1000 accounts and Federal and state government. Technologies included enterprise-class network management, CRM, voice processing, text retrieval, wireless tools, and business-to-business automation.
In 2004, Chuck co-founded Roland Associates International, a retained search firm specializing in senior partner-level recruitment for top-tier law firms in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Chuck was a very special human being. His spirit, his energy, his smile, his spark, his optimism lit up every place he went. In an unforgettable way, he touched the life of everyone he met.
Chuck was driven, witty, passionate, persistent, inspiring, and charmingly warm-hearted. He was genuinely broke-the-mold unique, exceptionally funny, creatively resourceful, a delight to be with, and lovable. He prized his friendships and was assiduously loyal. He was, at once, a force of nature and a gentle soul. Chuck was a joy to be treasured and will be truly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 222 S. Clark Avenue, Yuba City, at 10 o'clock.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019