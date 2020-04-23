|
September 14, 1940 - March 15, 2020
Charles was born in 1940 in Trowbridge, CA, to Irma and Charles Kirkman. He spent most of his life on his beloved family land, a graduate of East Nicolaus High School. Charles spent his married years living nearby in Sacramento, retiring to Trowbridge in the late 1980s. He had been in failing health for many years, and passed away at his home on the morning of March 15, 2020, at the age of 79.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; and his sister, Irma Dayle. He is survived by 2 children: Michelle and Brian; 4 grandchildren: Charlie, Elizabeth, Katelyn, and Aaron; 1 great-granddaughter: Julia; 3 brothers: Joseph, Fred, and Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a master tradesman, working in the flooring industry, specializing in tile work and carpeting. Over his career he rose in the ranks, becoming job foreman and teacher. He retired to his family home in Trowbridge, where he was able to pursue his passion of working in his yard and tinkering.
There will be no memorial services per his wishes. In lieu of cards or flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020