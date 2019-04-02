

Charles William Curtis, age 76, born and raised in Yuba City, California, passed away Thursday evening, March 28, 2019. Born November 3, 1942, he was the son of the late Donald William Curtis and Shirley Madeline (Summy) Curtis.



Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Jean Curtis; along with two children, Kimberly Curtis of Owasso, Oklahoma and Donald William Curtis of Chico, California; daughter-in-law Courtney Curtis; two granddaughters, Kennedy Curtis and Shelby Curtis and many loving relatives.



Charlie loved hunting, fishing, golf, boating and being outdoors. He worked for PG&E for 31 years, when he retired at age 50. He spent his free time enjoying family vacations, playing cards and marbles and trying his luck at the casino. Charlie was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects, coaching different sports or whatever else people needed him for. Charlie was a history buff both for family and the community



Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, April 5, 2019, Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte House Rd., Sutter, CA. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held from 12:00 to 4:00 pm at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Rd., Marysville, CA.

