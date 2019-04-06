Home

Charline "Char" Bertolini


Charline "Char" Bertolini Obituary

Charline "Char" Bertolini passed away on February 2, 2019. She was born in Wheatland, CA on May 10, 1926 and was a lifelong resident of the town.

Char and her husband Charles ("Bert") spent many happy years together and were known as the ultimate hosts who loved entertaining friends and family at gatherings both large and small. Together with their loved ones they traveled the world, seeing the sights of Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, where they especially enjoyed Thailand.

Char is remembered for her love of style, as was evidenced by her fashionable clothes and impressive home decor, especially around Christmas. She was a legendary baker who made over 1,000 pies in her life. Char also enjoyed many matches of bowling and rounds of golf through the years with her female friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bert and sisters Betty and Barbara.

She is survived by two children, Jan Long of Mt. Shasta, CA and Michael Bertolini of Chico, CA; three grandchildren, Megan, Scott and Seth; and four great-grandchildren, Jessica, Monica, Gina and Tim.

A celebration of life will take place on May 11, 2019 at the Pioneer Hall, 4th and B Streets in Wheatland at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Char's honor to Grace Episcopal Church or .
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019
