October 14, 1947 - March 5, 2020
Charlotte Emily (Morrison) Borgman, went home to meet the Lord and be reunited with Melvin Borgman, her husband of 49 years, on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Charlotte moved from Sacramento, to Pleasant Grove, with her family in 1956, and attended Pleasant Grove Elementary and East Nicolaus High School. She married Melvin May 3, 1969, and they raised five children, Christina, Anthony, Alicia, Johanna and John, and enjoyed her time with 10 grandchildren, Michael, Emily (Anthony and his wife Jeni), Luke, Daniel (Alicia and her husband Andrew), Emma, Ainsley and James (Johanna and her husband Graham), Jason, Audrey and Nicolaus (John and his wife Denise).
Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Melvin Borgman; and her parents, Cecil Roosevelt Morrison and Murva Ilo (Benn) Morrison.
Viewing will be at Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Directors, Marysville, Friday, March 20, 2020, 4-7 pm. Funeral service will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Nicolaus, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10:30 am, followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to A Woman's Friend, 961 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City, CA 95991 or the SSRA Pool, P.O. Box 225, Nicolaus, CA 95659.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020