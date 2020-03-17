Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Directors
Marysvill, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Nicolaus, CA
View Map

Charlotte Emily Borgman


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Emily Borgman Obituary

October 14, 1947 - March 5, 2020

Charlotte Emily (Morrison) Borgman, went home to meet the Lord and be reunited with Melvin Borgman, her husband of 49 years, on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Charlotte moved from Sacramento, to Pleasant Grove, with her family in 1956, and attended Pleasant Grove Elementary and East Nicolaus High School. She married Melvin May 3, 1969, and they raised five children, Christina, Anthony, Alicia, Johanna and John, and enjoyed her time with 10 grandchildren, Michael, Emily (Anthony and his wife Jeni), Luke, Daniel (Alicia and her husband Andrew), Emma, Ainsley and James (Johanna and her husband Graham), Jason, Audrey and Nicolaus (John and his wife Denise).

Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Melvin Borgman; and her parents, Cecil Roosevelt Morrison and Murva Ilo (Benn) Morrison.

Viewing will be at Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Directors, Marysville, Friday, March 20, 2020, 4-7 pm. Funeral service will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Nicolaus, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10:30 am, followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to A Woman's Friend, 961 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City, CA 95991 or the SSRA Pool, P.O. Box 225, Nicolaus, CA 95659.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -