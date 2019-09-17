|
|
Cheryl (Good) Blevins of Yuba City, 75, passed away September 7, 2019. Cheryl was born January 16, 1944, in Ross, California.
A graduate of Yuba City High School, she was active in the community, especially the YCHS Mel Good Holiday Basketball Tournament named after her father. Cheryl's life was full of joy in helping others.
Cheryl loved being a part of IJ Farms where she was the tour guide and assistant. She was always around to help wherever and whenever needed. Cheryl enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities and sports. She enjoyed crafts, line-dancing, country music, and concerts.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Mary Good; and her brother, Richard Good; and survived by her children: Kimberly Blevins Stocks (Steven), Jon Blevins, and Kristi Blevins Brockman; grandchildren: Cole and Owen Brockman; Spencer, Samuel, Sophia, and Sawyer Stocks; as well as niece, Allison McBride Barker; and nephew, Mike Good.
She is missed by her family, friends, and co-workers from Rideout Hospital, Live Nation, Toyota Amphitheater, Golden One, and NES to name a few.
Thank you to each one who knew and loved Cheryl and to those who supported her and helped the family during her illness.
At her request, no formal service will be held. A Celebration of Life is scheduled Monday, September 23, 2019, 10:30 am at Ettl Hall in Yuba City.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019