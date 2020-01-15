Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chiyoe Kobayashi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chiyoe Kobayashi


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chiyoe Kobayashi Obituary

Chiyoe Kobayashi peacefully passed away at her home on January 7, 2020, in Sacramento, California.

Chiyoe was born to Yoshizo and Chise Manji in Marysville, California, on February 29, 1920. She was educated in Marysville until she moved to Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, in 1938, where she completed her high school diploma.

In 1940 she married Iwao Kobayashi, a lieutenant in the Japanese Navy. After World War II, she was employed as a secretary and interpreter for the American Occupational Forces in Tokuyama City.

In 1957, Chiyoe relocated to Yuba City, California, with her husband, Iwao, and three children, Suzue (Suzie) , Kenichiro (Ken), and Yoshiro (Joe). She became an active and beloved member of the Buddhist Church of Marysville and its Fujinkai (women's association).

For several years, she was seasonally employed by the John Sasaki ranch but went on to work for Frank and Sue Gilpatrick for over two decades. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, playing the Koto (Japanese harp), watching Sumo and Baseball. She was devoted to her family and friends and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children, Suzue (Mark), Ken, Joe (Sharman) and Lysa (Jon); eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Private service will be held at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chiyoe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -