|
|
Chiyoe Kobayashi peacefully passed away at her home on January 7, 2020, in Sacramento, California.
Chiyoe was born to Yoshizo and Chise Manji in Marysville, California, on February 29, 1920. She was educated in Marysville until she moved to Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, in 1938, where she completed her high school diploma.
In 1940 she married Iwao Kobayashi, a lieutenant in the Japanese Navy. After World War II, she was employed as a secretary and interpreter for the American Occupational Forces in Tokuyama City.
In 1957, Chiyoe relocated to Yuba City, California, with her husband, Iwao, and three children, Suzue (Suzie) , Kenichiro (Ken), and Yoshiro (Joe). She became an active and beloved member of the Buddhist Church of Marysville and its Fujinkai (women's association).
For several years, she was seasonally employed by the John Sasaki ranch but went on to work for Frank and Sue Gilpatrick for over two decades. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, playing the Koto (Japanese harp), watching Sumo and Baseball. She was devoted to her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Suzue (Mark), Ken, Joe (Sharman) and Lysa (Jon); eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Private service will be held at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020