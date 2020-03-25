Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Chloe Butcher


1995 - 2020
Chloe Butcher Obituary

Chloe Selom Aidam Butcher, 24, passed away on March 4, 2020. Chloe was born on August 7, 1995, at the Fremont Medical Center in Yuba City, CA, to parents, Teri Lynn Butcher and Fiase Manny Aidam.

She attended schools in Yuba and Sutter counties, including Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts and Yuba Community College and graduated from UCLA with a BA in English.

Chloe attended Hope's House Church in Granada Hills, CA, participated in mission trips and lead Bible Study with InterVarsity Black Campus Ministries. Most recently she worked in software sales at Oracle in Santa Monica, CA.

Chloe is survived by her parents, Teri Lynn (Butcher) Douyon and Fiase Manny Aidam; twin sister, Alexis Sedem Aidam Butcher; stepbrother, Kobena Bannerman-Jones; maternal grandmother, Nelda Butcher; stepparents, Armand Douyon and Matilda Bannerman Aidam.

She is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Lawrence Q. Butcher of Biggs, CA; paternal grandmother, Beatrice Kugbe Aidam and paternal grandfather, Emmanual M. K. Aidam of Accra, Ghana.

Private funeral services will be for family only on March 26, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hope's House Church (Granada Hills, CA) 2020 Missions Fund in Chloe's name.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
