Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery Memorial Building
Choya M. Pimentel


1967 - 2019
Choya M. Pimentel Obituary
December 11, 1967- December 12, 2019

Choya M. Pimentel, 52, a lifelong resident of Marysville, passed away December 12, 2019.

Choya is survived by an aunt, Alta Baker and numerous cousins; and preceded in death by parents, Mark and Millie Pimentel.

Services will be Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Sutter Cemetery Memorial Building. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ullrey Memorial Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to F Street Learning Center, 1020 F Street, Marysville, CA 95901.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019
