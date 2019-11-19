|
On Friday, November 1, 2019, Christopher Arn Gunderson, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Roseville CA. Chris was a loving husband to his wife Martha, a caring dad to their 3 children and wonderful Baba to their 10 grandchildren.
Chris was born on August 30, 1949, to George and Teresa Gunderson in Yuba City, CA. He attended high school at Yuba City High School and after graduation in 1967, he attended UC Santa Cruz where he graduated with a BA in Psychology.
Chris lived his life as a Godly man. He loved singing and worshipping at his church, The Rock of Roseville. He had a tremendous gift for prayer and was blessed to share his love of Jesus with their friends, family and those he encountered throughout his life as an ordained minister.
Chris had a varied and eclectic career. One of his first jobs found him with a crew of his friends refurbishing an old building in Yuba City across from Yuba City High School to be used as a restaurant where kids could gather and have a good burger and share the Lord. It was called Fruit of the Vine and it was where Martha and Chris fell in love.
After they married they ended up moving to South Lake Tahoe where they raised their family. They owned a small store called Country Lore Shoppe, Chris became the Pastor of the Word of Life Church in Carson City, NV. He was a recruiter for the Loring Group, doing executive search and placement.
For the past 14 years Chris and Martha owned a franchise of Visiting Angels, a homecare placement agency. They worked together hiring and placing caregivers in elderly care recipients' homes throughout the area from Yuba City to Grass Valley. Chris was a much loved supervisor of their caregivers. They have expressed that he was one of the most kind and caring men that many of them had ever worked for.
Chris loved going golfing with his son, brother, family and friends. He was a gifted painter and he designed and helped build 2 of their homes in South Lake Tahoe. Chris put to good use his pastoral skills as he was often asked to be the officiant in many of his family and friends weddings. Another one of his favorite things to do with his wife and family was to travel and especially traveling to Mexico. Their last trip was a week prior to Chris passing away.
Chris and Martha were married for 46 wonderful, love and fun filled years as of November 3. For the past 6 years Chris has demonstrated his love and devotion as he has been the primary caregiver for Martha since she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's.
Chris is survived by his brother, Robert and his wife Margo Gunderson of Yuba City; his son, Nathan and his wife Lindsey and their children, Grace, Lyla, Brody and Declan; his daughter, Rebekah and her partner Adam; his daughter, Sarah and her husband John and their children, Olivia, Peter, Anne, Eleanor, Evan and their newest addition Rose Joy. Also surviving Chris is his nephew, Mathew and his wife Natalie; his sister-in-law, Nancy Peterson and her husband Michael and their children Nainoa and Malia; his brother-in-law. Royce Peterson and his wife Mary and their son Garvey; and Chris' favorite 4 legged golden retriever Bailee.
Services will be held Wednesday November 20, 2019, at 2:00pm, at the Rock of Roseville Bonita Campus, 202 Bonita St., Roseville, CA. Reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations towards the care of Chris' wife would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019