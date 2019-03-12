

Christina Louise (Norton) Eisenbeisz of Yuba City, CA, passed away at the age of 47 on March 7, 2019. She was born in Long Beach, CA on February 21, 1972 to Randall L. Norton and Deanna L. Ballard.



She is preceded in death by her granddaughter Elizabeth Delaney and son Zachery Master. Her grandparents Ronald and Shirley Norton (Batchman) and grandmother Marlene Whitcomb (Witham).



She leaves behind her loving husband Kenneth Eisenbeisz; her parents Randall and Deborah Norton; Deanna and Karen Ballard; grandmother Mary Green and grandparents Jack and Shirley Whitcomb. Brothers, Preston S. Norton (Beverly), Brian P. Norton (Maria), Jeremiah E. Norton (Kimberly) and sister Miranda R. Norton-Johnson (Krieg). Children, James Scoggins (Samantha), William Robertson (Samantha), Matthew Robertson (Ashland), Brittany Walker (John) and Briesha Echols (Michael). Grandchildren, Connor, Karsyn, James III, Colbii, Cuyler, Liam, Emma, Ryan, Camden and Bruce. And of course multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.



Christina graduated from Mira Mesa High School, San Diego, CA in 1990. She became a C.N.A. in Missouri. She gladly served the Lord with music from her headphones through cleaning houses and the R.E.S.T. program in Yuba City, CA. But mostly she was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mom, meema, aunt, niece and friend to many.



She enjoyed music, quilting, sewing and watching NBA with her husband, and dad. But her greatest joy was worshiping, and singing praises to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Arrangements are by Holycross Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Yuba City, CA. Viewing will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm.



A Celebration of Life Service will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 4pm at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City, CA. Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019