

Christine "Christy" Anne Oliver, age 53 of Olivehurst, CA, died peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020, at UC Davis Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born April 10, 1967, in Yuba City, CA. She attended Olivehurst Schools and graduated from Lindhurst High School in 1986.



Christy was well loved by her family, friends, and co-workers for her kindness and caring personality, as well as her spunkiness and honesty. She will forever be remembered for her willingness to go out of her way to help others. Her weekly family visits included many laughs, love, chitchats, and, of course, concern of world events.



Christy is preceded in death by both paternal and maternal grandparents. She is survived by her parents, Marie and Santos Ramos of Yuba City; father, Larry Oliver of Arkansas; sister, Cathy Oliver of Marysville, CA; and brother, Larry (Tonja) Oliver of Oroville, CA. Other family members included aunts, uncles, cousins, and 3 nieces and 3 nephews. She leaves behind her partner of 32 years, Tim Chappell.



The family would like to thank the MICU team at UC Davis Medical Center for all the care they provided Christy, as well as their support for the family. Private services have been held.

