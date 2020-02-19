Home

Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
Christine Hanson Obituary

Christene Hanson, 84, born in Oklahoma, passed away February 11th, 2020, of natural causes. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hanson Sr.; son, Aaron Hanson; parents; and four of her siblings.

She is survived by three sons, Harold Jr., Vern, and Steven; 3 siblings; 10 grandkids; and 7 great-grandkids.

A graveside service will be held at Sutter Cemetery on February 21st, 2020, 10:00 am followed by a potluck celebration at Sam Brannan Park on Gray Avenue in Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
