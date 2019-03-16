

Claireen Faye Tarke passed away peacefully March 11, 2019, in Yuba City, CA, at 84 years of age. Claireen was born to Emily Eileen and David Ross Tribe on July 26, 1934, in Westwood, CA. Claireen was a lifelong Sutter County resident



Claireen attended Catholic school in Colusa and Marysville. She then graduated from Sutter High School. She would tell many fond stories of her early school days her favorite was how she met Jim on the 3rd day of school. After high school she attended Yuba College. Her early career was spent working at City Hall.



In 1958, Claireen married her high school sweetheart, Jim. They made the Sutter Buttes their home, farming and raising three children Susann Tarke, Stephen (Debbie) Tarke, and Shelley Darrough. Claireen played an integral role in the family's farming operation managing the books, raising children, and supporting Jim.



While living in Sutter County Claireen remained active in the Meridian Methodist Church, Grace Baptist Church of Yuba City, Meridian Farm Women, and Bridge Club.



Claireen will be remembered for her infectious smile, positive outlook on life, and her unwavering love for her family. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She took pride in her faith and her passion for gardening. Jim used to say she would landscape all the way to highway 20 if he let her.



Claireen is survived by her three children; 8 grandchildren: Jared Hulbert, Andrew (Ashley) Hulbert, Brett (Rhiannon Wolford) Hulbert, Erica Hulbert, Alison (Andrew DeReimer) Tarke, Michael Tarke, Jennifer Tarke, and Dawn Darrough; and 2 great-grandchildren, Jordan Holguin and Kendall Hulbert.



Claireen is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, both parents; and sister Mary Kathleen; and brother David.



A viewing will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 3-5 pm. Services will be conducted at First United Methodist Church (3101 Colusa Hwy, Yuba City) on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11:00 am. Following a graveside memorial for family at Sutter Cemetery in Sutter, California.



The family have asked that those who wish to honor her memory do so by donating to the following organizations: Meridian Methodist Church (1121 2nd St, Meridian), of Sacramento (2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento), or Adventure Church of Yuba City (1100 Garden Hwy #400, Yuba City). Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 16 to Mar. 25, 2019