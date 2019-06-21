|
Clara Mae Trotter of Carson City, Nevada, passed away at the age of 72, on June 12th, 2019, in Reno, Nevada, after a brief fight with cancer.
Clara was born on July 19, 1946, in Yuba City, California. Clara married Orvial David Trotter on October 6, 1962. Clara raised her children in Marysville, Yuba City, South Lake Tahoe, Gardnerville and Carson City.
Clara is survived by her children: Laura Trotter Barker, Debra Trotter Blodgett, Demetra Trotter Sarratt, Anthony Trotter, and Becky Pack-Anderson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her siblings: Sandra Lim, Nancy Riemer, David Baggett, Daniel Baggett, Cherie Davenport, and April Elliott.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Baggett and Sylvia Campbell; her husband, Orvial Trotter; and her siblings: Jesse Baggett, Kathleen Giles, and Eunice Warmth.
A celebration of life will be held in Carson City, Nevada, at the Brewery Arts Center, 449 West King St., from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019, and is open to everyone who knew her.
Published in Appeal Democrat from June 21 to June 22, 2019