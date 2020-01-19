|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Clarence Leroy Blancett, age 78, on December 21, 2019, at his home in Potter Valley, CA. Born on February 10, 1941, in Concho, OK.
He leaves his wife, of 53 years, Nancy. He also leaves his daughter, Shelly Bazzani (Mike) of Ukiah CA; his son, Chris Blancett of Potter Valley, CA; and his son, Greg Blancett (Jen) of Plumas Lake; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren also survive. He also leaves his sisters, Donna Johnson and Sharon Brown of Yuba City.
The memories of Leroy will live in our hearts forever.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020