Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Blancett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Leroy Blancett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Leroy Blancett Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Clarence Leroy Blancett, age 78, on December 21, 2019, at his home in Potter Valley, CA. Born on February 10, 1941, in Concho, OK.

He leaves his wife, of 53 years, Nancy. He also leaves his daughter, Shelly Bazzani (Mike) of Ukiah CA; his son, Chris Blancett of Potter Valley, CA; and his son, Greg Blancett (Jen) of Plumas Lake; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren also survive. He also leaves his sisters, Donna Johnson and Sharon Brown of Yuba City.

The memories of Leroy will live in our hearts forever.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eversole Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -