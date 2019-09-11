Home

McNary-Moore Funeral Service
107 5th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
(530) 458-2111
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
McNary-Moore Funeral Service
107 5th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Maxwell Cemetery
5359 Stites Road
Maxwell, CA
View Map
Clarice M. Richter


1923 - 2019
Clarice M. Richter Obituary

Clarice M. Richter of Princeton, passed away September 8, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

Clarice was born in Los Angeles on October 14, 1923, and was a 93-year resident of Colusa County. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Maxwell. She was an avid cook, loved children and working on her flower garden.

Clarice is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frederick "Bob" Richter; her parents, Virgil and Noreen Felts; and a sister, Jewett Comstock.

Clarice will be deeply missed by her children, Paul (Kathryn) Richter of Colusa and Cindy (Jim) Campbell of Princeton; her foster children, Louise Nordyke (Robert) Eagleton of Marysville and Linda Nordyke; grandchildren, Elena Paul "Matt", Kurt Richter "Tosh", Jim Campbell "Jolyn", and Kory Ley "Eric."

Services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at McNary-Moore Funeral Service, 107 Fifth Street, Colusa, CA, with burial to follow at the Maxwell Cemetery, 5359 Stites Road, Maxwell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019
