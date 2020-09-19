Clement A. Levesque, "Skip", of Keno, OR, born January 25, 1947, passed away September 8, 2020. He is preceded in death by his son, Roy Dean; and brother, Dolar Roy; and wife, Gail of Las Vegas.Skip lived in Keno for almost thirty years. He was an avid sportsman and at one time owned the Fly Shack in Keno.Skip is survived by his wife, Jacqueline A. Levesque of Keno, OR; mother, Patricia A. Ihde of San Antonio, TX; brother, Michael and wife Iris and family of Fresno, CA; brother, Marc and his wife Cynthia and family of San Antonio, TX; brother, John David and wife Connie and family of Klamath Falls, OR; brother, Christopher and wife Ann Ihde and family of Noland, TX.Burial arrangements are pending and will be in Sutter County, CA.In lieu of flowers the family request that you donate to your local food bank and then go fishing when you can.Share online condolences at