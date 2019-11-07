|
|
Cletis Dean McGee, 87, of Reno, Nevada, passed away on October 27, 2019, in Reno, Nevada.
Cletis was born in Oil Trough, Arkansas to Lewis and Mollie McGee on September 17, 1932. He worked as a Civil Engineer for the City of Yuba City for 27 years. He enjoyed playing tennis and was involved in the Baptist Church sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ for many years.
Cletis is survived by his wife, Patricia McGee of Reno; daughters, Elaine St. James and Karen (Paul) Hovey; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at Sierra View Mortuary, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA, at 1:00pm with Pastor Rick Warta of Yuba-Sutter Grace Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sierra View Mortuary.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019