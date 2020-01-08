|
August 31, 1952 - December 27, 2019
Clifford James Stutz, 67, of Oroville, CA, lost his battle with MS after 24 years. Cliff was born in Chico, CA, to Joseph (Joe) Stutz and Helen Marie Stutz (Brooke) of Willows, CA. Cliff grew up farming in Willows, CA, attending Chico State and UC Davis as a pre-Med student before deciding to return to family farming in Willows, CA. In 1975-2002, Cliff moved to Placer County-Yuba County to continue farming as a family rice farming operation.
Cliff leaves 3 children and 4 step-children that he raised as his own. Better known as the Stutz and Clark family. James (Jim) Clifford Stutz (Chloe and 3 children, Autumn, Jamison and Jace Stutz) Oroville, CA; Adam Michael Stutz (Tristan Lachappa) Olivehurst, CA; Johanna Marie Stutz San Diego, CA; Rick L. Clark (2 children, Ricky and Isle Clark) Caspar, CA;Darin J. Clark (Melissa Niederieter) Pleasant Grove, CA; Timothy D. Clark (2 children, Ashley and Collin Clark) Olivehurst, CA; Monika K. Clark (Dale and 3 children, Xavier, Mareika and Francesca Knight) Felton, CA; 2 brothers, Joe Stutz Nicolaus, CA, and Steve Stutz Yuba City, CA; numerous uncles; aunts; cousins; nieces and nephew.
Cliff is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Stutz and his mother, Helen Marie Stutz (Brooke).
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 3:30 pm, at 7490 Gene Lane-Palermo Rd., Palermo, CA 95968, south of Oroville, CA.
Arrangements are under the direction of Neptune Society of Northern CA, (530) 533-8584.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020