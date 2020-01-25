Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Sierra View
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton Nuchols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifton Lee Nuchols


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifton Lee Nuchols Obituary

July 1, 1953 - January 20, 2020

Clifton "Cliff" Lee Nuchols, passed away suddenly but left a legacy of memories. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, gardening but his biggest passion was his family.

Cliff is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Bonnie Nuchols; and sister, Susan Whitinger.

Cliff leaves behind the love of his life of 41 years, Katie "Rosie"; sister, Judy Bell; sons, Donnie (Tonya) Nuchols, Coty Nuchols, Tim (Kourtney) Nunes; daughter, Heather (Sam) Barmann; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

Graveside services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Sierra View.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -