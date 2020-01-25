|
|
July 1, 1953 - January 20, 2020
Clifton "Cliff" Lee Nuchols, passed away suddenly but left a legacy of memories. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, gardening but his biggest passion was his family.
Cliff is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Bonnie Nuchols; and sister, Susan Whitinger.
Cliff leaves behind the love of his life of 41 years, Katie "Rosie"; sister, Judy Bell; sons, Donnie (Tonya) Nuchols, Coty Nuchols, Tim (Kourtney) Nunes; daughter, Heather (Sam) Barmann; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; numerous family and friends.
Graveside services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Sierra View.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 25, 2020