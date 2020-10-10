

Monty Williams, 87, of Marysville, passed on July 27th, 2020, after suffering a stroke in January and is buried at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.



Monty was born January 18, 1933 to Mary "Betty" Isadora Stevens and Jack Williams in Henry, Illinois.



He loved all things country and loved his Country.



Monty joined the Air Force out of high school, trained as a teletype operator, and was stationed at several different bases including a stint at the Pentagon.



After serving, Monty travelled the states and enjoyed working on several ranches. During this time, Monty competed in bull riding.



Shortly thereafter, Monty met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Liz" Park, on October 1, 1955, and they were married for over 50 years. Together they shared a love of ranching--buying, selling, breeding and raising Quarter Horses.



Monty worked for Ford Motor Company in Milpitas, California, for over 30 years using his teletype skills from his time in the service.



Monty loved people, mentoring young cowgirls and cowboys throughout his lifetime. He was a great outdoorsman and relished fishing and hunting with friends and family. Especially "Hunting a Bargain" at the local flea market every Sunday!



Monty was a wonderful and loving father to two daughters, Carrie and Tana. He was full of joy for his two grandchildren, Justin and DeAnna, and three great-grandchildren. He was lovable, kind-hearted, and just a darn cute cowboy.



He is preceded in death by his artist wife.

