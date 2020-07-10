1/1
Cody Darren Waters
2019 - 2020
{ "" }
Born September 04, 2019, in Marysville, CA, Cody passed on June 21, 2020, surrounded by his parents and family.

Cody is survived by his mother, Crystal Waters; and father, Joshua Waters; his siblings, Alejandro, Sean, Evangelina, Jai, Levi and Mariah. Cody is preceded in death by his brother, Jackson.

Cody's life here on this earth may have been short but he touched lives all over the world and inspired many people. No matter what came at Cody, he fought hard and smiled through it all. He loved music and loved to sing. His laugh and smile was contagious. His favorite song was Girls like you, but only if the fox emoji was singing it. Cody brought joy to so many lives and is a testament to what strength looks like. Through everything, Cody defied many odds and although he isn't with us, he will continue to teach his doctors and nurses for years to come. We love you Tink Tink.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 3:00 pm, at Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA 95961. A Celebration of life to follow at Truth Tabernacle Church 5206 Tulip Rd., Olivehurst, CA 95961.

Masks will be available for those who do not have one. Please practice social distancing. Thank you.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
03:00 PM
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
(530) 742-6957
