

Collette Coupe, 88, of Yuba City, CA, was born on July 28, 1930 in Yuba City and passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 in Yuba City.



She was retired from Yuba City Unified School District. She worked as a Cafeteria Supervisor for 30 years at Tierra Buena and Park Avenue Schools. While her children were growing up, she was very involved in PTA, 4-H, Cub Scouts and very active in the community.



She was a member of Native Daughters of Golden West #226 for 60 years where she held many of the officer positions including President several times. Later she joined Past Presidents of NDGW, becoming State Grand President of the Past President. She was able to travel throughout CA visiting all the parlors.





She is survived by her children, Jerry Coupe (Terri) of Marysville, Gregg Coupe of Yuba City, Beckie Schamanski (Wes) of Yuba City; 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert and sons, Kelvin and Leslie Coupe.



Graveside services will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sutter Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Holycross Funeral Home. Published in Appeal Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2019