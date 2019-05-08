

Corey Clayton Smith of Arbuckle, CA (former resident of Vacaville) has passed away at the age of 45. He was born in Napa on February 20th, 1974.



He will be remembered first and foremost as a family man. He loved his family more than anything. He sacrificed everything for the betterment of his wife and children. He worked hard to make sure that we felt loved everyday of our lives. Not a day went by that we didn't know we were loved by him. He worked hard to provide for our family, to see that we had everything we needed. He was the best and most selfless man we have ever known.



In his spare time he loved to be fishing, hunting and diving. He especially loved doing these things with his sons. Nathaniel 24, Preston 23 and Mason 17. He is also survived by his wife of 30 years Heather Smith and brother Danny Smith 43 of Vacaville, his mother Suzanne Smith is reunited with his father William Smith in heaven.



Services will be held May 11th, 2019, at 12 o'clock at Williams Community Church located at 315 9th Street, Williams, CA 95987.



Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410. Published in Appeal Democrat on May 8, 2019