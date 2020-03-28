|
Craig Douglas Lefever was born on February 8, 1991, in San Antonio, Texas, and passed away suddenly on March 1, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.
Craig moved to Yuba City in 1993, with his family where he lived until 2014. During his time in Yuba City, he attended Franklin Elementary School, Yuba City High School and graduated with the class of 2009. Following high school, Craig attended Yuba College and Santa Monica College. Craig moved to Los Angeles in 2014, and was a devoted employee at R Locksmith Company since then.
Craig was a member of the cross-country team and swim team all four years at Yuba City High School. He was also a member of Feather River Aquatics and Cub/Boy Scouts of America.
Craig loved hunting, camping, and outdoor activities like waterskiing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family at Lake Englebright and Lake Almanor. He will always be remembered for his everlastingly kind and giving heart and a sense of humor that kept us all laughing.
Craig is survived by his parents, Patrick Newell and Kathy Lefever of Yuba City; his brothers, Kevin Lefever and Neil Hamilton (Kristin) both of San Diego; niece and nephew, Avery and Thomas Hamilton; his grandparents, Ralph and Carmen Howlett of San Diego, and Sally Broce of Yuba City; along with many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
He is proceeded in death by his grandmother, Sharon Howlett; his brother, Scott Lefever; and his grandfather, Bill Broce. followed him shortly afterwards.
Craig will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020