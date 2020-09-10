1/1
Craig Eugene "Gene" Hill
Gene was born January 13, 1936, to Paul and Nona Hill. He grew up in Carthage, Missouri. Gene moved to California at the age of 16.

He married his wife Eva in 1955. They were married for 65 years. Gene attended college in Santa Cruz and San Francisco. Graduating with a bachelors of science degree in specialized accounting from the University of San Francisco. Together Gene and Eva moved to Colusa in 1964.

Gene built a successful career as a general building contractor. He loved his work and never truly retired.

Gene leaves behind his wife, Eva; his son, Craig and his wife Maria; his grandson, Joshua and his significant other Mallory; along with their daughters, Brooklyn and Tatum.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
