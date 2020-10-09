1/1
Curtis Bryon Langley
Curtis Byron Langley, age 56, passed away September 7, 2020 after a long illness. He was born May 4, 1964 to Jesse (JD) and Betty (Jackie) Langley and was a life long resident of the area.

Curtis enjoyed the outdoors, working for a logging company cutting trees as well as working along side his father as a commercial fisherman for years in Bodega Bay, CA. His greatest pastime was fishing.

Preceding him in death are parents JD and Jackie Langley.

Curtis is survived by sisters, Ladonna Choate and Vicki Langley, daughters Roxanne Galloway, Charlee Rose Langley, Mikayla Thornton, six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

His wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned.

A special thank you to the staff at UC Davis for their exceptional care.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
