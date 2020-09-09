1/
Cynthia Elizabeth Hunt
Cynthia Elizabeth Hunt, born January 5, 1958, passed on to be with her Lord on September 2, 2020, following a 25 year and 19 year struggle after kidney and lung transplants given at Stanford Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her 2 year old daughter, Ashley; 86 year old mother, Wilda Hunt; and sister-in-law, Martha Hunt.

Cindy's courage and strength will be missed by her 92 year old father, Emery Hunt; brothers, Ken and Randy Hunt; sister, Judy Duvall; nephews and nieces, Rob, Bryan, Christie, Jenny, Victoria, Lindsey and Tara.

Graveside services to be held at Live Oak Cemetery, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 10 am.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
