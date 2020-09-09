

Cynthia Elizabeth Hunt, born January 5, 1958, passed on to be with her Lord on September 2, 2020, following a 25 year and 19 year struggle after kidney and lung transplants given at Stanford Hospital.



She is preceded in death by her 2 year old daughter, Ashley; 86 year old mother, Wilda Hunt; and sister-in-law, Martha Hunt.



Cindy's courage and strength will be missed by her 92 year old father, Emery Hunt; brothers, Ken and Randy Hunt; sister, Judy Duvall; nephews and nieces, Rob, Bryan, Christie, Jenny, Victoria, Lindsey and Tara.



Graveside services to be held at Live Oak Cemetery, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 10 am.

