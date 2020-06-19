

Cynthia Hawkinson, age 66, after a long battle with numerous health issues, passed away on June 13, 2020, at Rideout Memorial Hospital, Marysville, California.



Cynthia was born on November 28, 1953 in Emporia, Kansas. She has been a resident of Live Oak, California for 14 years.



She is predeceased by her brother, Robert Robinson; her mother, Frances Langley; and her daughter, Frances Gillis.



She is survived by her granddaughter, Zoe Gillis; her husband, Randle Hawkinson; aunts and uncles and friends.



In the years prior to her health issues, Cynthia loved cooking, especially preparing large meals around the holidays. She loved the holidays. Cynthia also enjoyed RV camping and traveling. Cynthia, using her creative talents, took pride in home decorating. She also loved her Shih Tzus. When her mother passed, she and her husband adopted her mother's dog Freckles. Cynthia is survived by her two Shih Tzus, Freckles and Izzy.



Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Twin Cities, Yuba City, California. At Cynthia's request there will not be a service.

