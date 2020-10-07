

June 11, 1942 - September 18, 2020



Dale Alan Wilkerson passed away September 18, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born June 11, 1942 to James and Theodora (Woolery) Wilkerson, in Colusa, CA.



After serving in the Army National Guard, Fort Ord, CA, he went to work for the State of California, Caltrans, where he worked for 38 years, retiring from the Dept. of Transportation as an engineer.



He and his wife, Verlene, were married for 52 years and lived in Yuba City, CA for 48 years. He actively served at Grace Baptist Church in charge of the building and grounds and wherever he was needed. He also enjoyed traveling across the country and went on trips as often as he could.



In 2017 the family in Yuba City moved to Stayton, Oregon to be with the rest of the family. The hills around the "family" farm beckoned to him to get on his motorcycle and RIDE.



With the family by his side, the Lord took him home after a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer.



Along with his wife, he is survived by his 2 daughters, Mary Lopez, and Dalene (Robert) Stiegman. Grandchildren, Ethan and Elena Lopez and Isaac Stiegman. Siblings, Bruce (Melissa) Wilkerson, Martha (Roy) Danielian, and many nieces and nephews. His sister, Mary Ellen, preceded him in death.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, 11:00 am at Colusa Cemetery.



Arrangements handled by City View Funeral Home, 390 Hoyt St. S, Salem, Oregon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store