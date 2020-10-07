1/1
Dale A. Wilkerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

June 11, 1942 - September 18, 2020

Dale Alan Wilkerson passed away September 18, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born June 11, 1942 to James and Theodora (Woolery) Wilkerson, in Colusa, CA.

After serving in the Army National Guard, Fort Ord, CA, he went to work for the State of California, Caltrans, where he worked for 38 years, retiring from the Dept. of Transportation as an engineer.

He and his wife, Verlene, were married for 52 years and lived in Yuba City, CA for 48 years. He actively served at Grace Baptist Church in charge of the building and grounds and wherever he was needed. He also enjoyed traveling across the country and went on trips as often as he could.

In 2017 the family in Yuba City moved to Stayton, Oregon to be with the rest of the family. The hills around the "family" farm beckoned to him to get on his motorcycle and RIDE.

With the family by his side, the Lord took him home after a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his 2 daughters, Mary Lopez, and Dalene (Robert) Stiegman. Grandchildren, Ethan and Elena Lopez and Isaac Stiegman. Siblings, Bruce (Melissa) Wilkerson, Martha (Roy) Danielian, and many nieces and nephews. His sister, Mary Ellen, preceded him in death.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, 11:00 am at Colusa Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by City View Funeral Home, 390 Hoyt St. S, Salem, Oregon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved