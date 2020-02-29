|
Dale John Owen, owner of Owen's Tree and Spray Company of Marysville, CA, passed away February 22, 2020. He was 65 years old and was born in Bend, Oregon.
He was a member of the Clingans Korean Karate Academy, Master Dale Owen 4TH, Dan was a member for 37 years. Dale was an avid elk and duck hunter and enjoyed his time at their ranch in Marysville, CA.
A loving Husband and Father, Dale is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna (Hetzel) Owen; children, Kelly Owen of Marysville, CA, Danielle Owen of Boise, Idaho and Dale John Owen, Jr. of Boise, Idaho; four grandchildren, Grant Chabiel of Olivehurst, Hunter Owen, Chabiel and Zoey Chabiel of Marysville, CA, Owen Riggs of Boise, Idaho and his first great-grandchild Makenzie Chabiel of Olivehurst, CA. Dale is also survived by his mother Dolores Owen of Bandon, Oregon and brother Delton Owen of Idaho and sister Debbie David of Idaho.
He is preceded in death by is father Bill Owen of Idaho.
A celebration of life will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM. 530-673-9542.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 29 to Mar. 5, 2020