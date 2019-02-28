

In the early morning hours of February 24, 2019, surrounded by his family, Dale Warner went home to the Lord. Dale was born February 18, 1938, to Ben and Artha Jones in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is the youngest of 3 children.



Dale proudly served in the US. Navy from 1957-1961 and was a plumbing contractor for 27 years. At a young age in 1949 he met Kathleen Hodges. Many years later she became the love of his life and they married on December 23, 1959. Shortly after they married they welcomed the first of their 3 children, Diana, followed by Kimberly and Michael.



Dale is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathy; daughters, Diana Kuhn (husband Joe), and Kimberly Kennedy; son Michael (wife Karen); 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and his brother-in-law Gerald Rister.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Artha and Ben Jones; sisters, Pat Rister and Carol Warner.



Visitation will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 4pm-8pm, at Sierra View Mortuary in Marysville, CA. Funeral services will be held Monday March 4, 2019, at 11am also at Sierra View in Marysville, CA. A reception will follow at the Moose Lodge in Yuba City, CA. Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary