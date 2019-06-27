|
|
Dalip Kaur Gill, a longtime resident of Sacramento and Yuba City CA passed away June 24, 2019. She was born in Punjab and immigrated to the United States in 1990 with her husband late Ranjit Singh Gill.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother dedicated to her family and friends. She is survived by daughters Surjit Kaur Sanghera (late Darshan Singh Sanghera) and Kanwaljit Kaur Vraitch (Didar Singh Vraitch), and son Beant Singh Gill (Parmjit Kaur).
She was blessed with a large family and had eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren. She will be missed dearly.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Ullrey Memorial Chapel located at 817 Almond Street, Yuba City at 12:00 am to 2:00 pm followed by prayers at Sikh Temple Tierra Buena Road Yuba City.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from June 27 to June 28, 2019