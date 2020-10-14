Dalmira "Nina" Angelina Chesini Munson was born on June 5, 1922, in San Pedro, California to Italian immigrants, Lorenzo and Teresa Chesini.
Nina passed from this life on October 3, 2020, in Sacramento, California. Nina's daughters want to thank the staff of Mercy McMahon Terrace, Custom Care, and Snowline Hospice for the excellent care given to their mother.
Nina was blessed with five siblings: Ferucho, Arnold, Paul, Ella, and Leo. The Chesini family purchased a ranch in Meridian, California, where Nina and her siblings were raised. Nina attended Slough School in Meridian followed by Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Colusa where she graduated with her high school diploma and a secretarial certificate.
Nina worked as a legal secretary until she began her 65-year marriage to James Tyler Munson on July 29, 1945. In the early 1960s, Nina was licensed as a real estate agent. Jim and Nina had four children: Christine, Janin, Janette, and Daniel. Nina was primarily a full-time wife and mother. Her many talents included cooking, gardening, interior decorating, floral arranging, and sewing.
When retired, Jim and Nina bought a walnut ranch in Robbins, California. During this time, Nina loved working on the ranch and traveling into Yuba City each Thursday with her sister, Ella, to shop, eat lunch, and go to Jo Hampton's beauty parlor. Jim and Nina traveled domestically and abroad, volunteered in the community, and entertained on a regular basis. Especially memorable are family and friends holiday gatherings and cioppino feeds.
Thank you, Mom and Dad, for building the cabin at Lake Tahoe where our family has cherished, and will continue to cherish, many precious memories in the years to come!
Nina is survived by her daughters, Christine Masters (husband Norman), and Janette Knutila (husband Gary).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her daughter, Janin; and her son, Daniel. Nina is also survived by her six grandchildren: James Masters, Rebecca Mendiola, Matthew Masters, Taylor J. Brooks, Jennie Elliott, and Thomas Munson. Nina's eleven great-grandchildren include: Michael, Sarah, Sam, Rachel, Elijah, Timothy, Nicholas, Brandon, Kevin, Ryan, and Mia. Special love is extended to Nina's sister-in-law, Alice Chesini; her many nieces and nephews, and her Italian relatives in Verona, Italy, and Adelaide, Australia.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Chapel, 6509 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento, California, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11:00am. Visitation begins at 10:00am. A private burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Woodland will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Snowline Hospice, 100 Howe Ave., Ste. 240, Sacramento, California 95825; Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, California 95817; or Robbins Community Hall, P.O. Box 68 Robbins, California 95676.
Share online condolences atwww.appealdemocrat.com