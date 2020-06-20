

Damian Patrick Ajuria, 47, a lifelong resident of Marysville, passed away May 30, 2020. He was born February 13, 1973. He worked as a painter with Birdwell Bros. for 15 years and then was a truck driver for the last six years.



Damian had a kind heart and a warm smile. He was optimistic and outgoing, he could make you smile even on his darkest days. He loved family, fishing, and baseball.



Damian is survived by his daughter, Reyna Ajuria of Yuba City; son, Damian Ajuria of Yuba City; parents, Patrick and Patty Ajuria of Marysville; and his brother, Dominic Ajuria of Isleton.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, July 12, 2020, 11am to 2pm, at Lone Oak Longhorns, 8031 HWY 70 (District 10) Marysville, CA. This will be a potluck. Bring your favorite dish.

