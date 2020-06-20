Damian Patrick Ajuria
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Damian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Damian Patrick Ajuria, 47, a lifelong resident of Marysville, passed away May 30, 2020. He was born February 13, 1973. He worked as a painter with Birdwell Bros. for 15 years and then was a truck driver for the last six years.

Damian had a kind heart and a warm smile. He was optimistic and outgoing, he could make you smile even on his darkest days. He loved family, fishing, and baseball.

Damian is survived by his daughter, Reyna Ajuria of Yuba City; son, Damian Ajuria of Yuba City; parents, Patrick and Patty Ajuria of Marysville; and his brother, Dominic Ajuria of Isleton.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, July 12, 2020, 11am to 2pm, at Lone Oak Longhorns, 8031 HWY 70 (District 10) Marysville, CA. This will be a potluck. Bring your favorite dish.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Lone Oak Longhorns
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved