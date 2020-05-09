

Our beloved son, father and brother, Dana, has gone on to another place. Most likely a Star Trek dimension, as that was his guilty pastime passion.



A life long resident of Sutter County, he attended schools in Yuba City and was the catcher on his little league all star team as well as on the Yuba City High School baseball team.



After graduation Dana become an avid snow skier and with another local resident created the Silly Putty Ski School at North Star Ski Resort. He enjoyed teaching new skiers how to navigate the slopes and was a member of the Snow Patrol.



On a dare from a friend who told him it could not be done, he taught himself how to barefoot water ski. This was one of his favorite bragging rights and was always quick to pull out a photo showing him on Lake Oroville skiing across the lake without skiis.



Dana was very fond of animals and taught his cat Shadow to stand and walk on its hind legs. In the 1980s his dog Titan was his constant companion and would ride in the big rig tractors that he operated for many years for local farmers and ranchers.



When laser leveling became available for rice farmers and ranchers to level their land Dana became an expert operator with the new technology. He continued to operate the big rig tractors until he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2009. The tumor was successfully removed but he then suffered a back injury and was placed on disability.



Dana is survived by his mother, Pat King of Yuba City; son, Russell Rogers of Chico; daughter, Laci Rogers of Portland, Oregon; and stepdaughter, Kristina Martinez of Yuba City. His brother, Mick Hicks of Yuba City; sisters, Deanne Armstrong of Yuba City, and Brenda Rogers Lynch of Derry, New Hampshire, also survive him.



A celebration of Dana's life will be held in late summer or early fall when it's safe for friends and family to be together.

