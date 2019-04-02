

Daniel Edward Raub passed peacefully on March 22, 2019, with his devoted wife Cheryl by his side. Born November 15, 1954, to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Raub of Sutter.



Dan was a great baseball player at Sutter High School. His Junior year in High School he received the Most Valuable 3rd Baseman Award, which led to his being a lifelong fan of baseball and the San Francisco Giants.



Dan's real love was hunting and fishing. The whole family was entertained by his hunting stories with his Black Labrador "Jock". He looked forward to the yearly deer hunting trips to Ladoga and Alturas. Dan was also proud to tell the story of his record breaking 15 pound 4 ounce big bass he caught at Collins Lake.



Daniel is survived by his wife Cheryl; mother Joanne Raub; and sisters, Kathleen Jaynes and Michelle Robertson.



He is preceded in death by his father Gerald Raub; grandparents, Mr, and Mrs, Clyde "Tub" Perry, and Mr. and Mrs. Gerald F. Raub; his uncles, Brud Perry, Richard Perry, Gordon Raub, and his aunt Jane Minton Dobson.

