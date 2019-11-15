|
Dan was born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 24, 1949, and entered Heaven on November 8, 2019, after an eight-month long illness. His family moved to Marysville in 1963, when he attended Anna McKinney Middle School, Marysville High School (class of 1967), and Yuba College as a physical ed major hoping to become a high school teacher. However, the military drafted him before he completed his education.
He served proudly in the US Army 101st Airborne Division in 1970-71 and was a decorated Vietnam Veteran earning the Expert Marksman Award, a Commendation Medal, and the Bronze Star for bravery and heroism. He taught his children the order of life's priorities; God, Family, Country, Employer, Fishing, etc., and he lived this day in and day out!
Following his Army discharge, Dan went to work for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. In 1987 he began his career with Gates Corporation of Denver, CO, working within the NAPA Auto Parts System in Northern California, Northern Nevada, and Guam, until his retirement in 2015.
Dan loved the outdoors, spending nearly every vacation and holiday camping and fishing in the beautiful Sierras with his family. Even in his final days he wanted to be outside sitting in the sun, usually quietly praying for others.
He was a very diverse and talented man as he could crawl under the car and repair it or gut the bathroom and replumb and rebuild it. He could master almost anything that involved working with his hands and was always willing to assist anyone with projects. Although he never used it publicly, he also had a beautiful tenor voice with perfect pitch but only sang along with CDs while traveling in his company car or during worship at church.
Dan loved the Lord, and humbly, lived his life as a Godly example to his family and friends. He had a tremendous gift for prayer, and when he prayed, you felt as if Angels had entered the room. He was a past member of Yuba City Nazarene Church (Hope Point) and a current member of Bible Baptist Church in Marysville.
Dan married at age 19 and the marriage survived for more than 50 years. He leaves behind his wife, Kristie Draper Ormosen; sons, Clinton (Rebecca) Ormosen, Eric (Heather) Ormosen; and daughter, Kelly (Jonas Houghton) Ormosen; eight grandchildren, Elexis (Daniel) Garza, Ajay, Sarah, Mariah, Emily, Abigail, Eli and Ray Ormosen; two great-grandsons, Lucas and Erik Garza; and his constant k-9 companion, Bear. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Bea Ormosen; and his sisters, Marilyn Roloff and Sharon Ormosen.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1:00 PM, at Bible Baptist Church, 2787 N. Beale Rd., Marysville, with Pastor Kerry Brown and Dr. Robert Hopper officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Twin Cities.
The family would like to thank Adventist Rideout Hospital CVICU Unit for the tender and compassionate care they provided Dan and his family. If you would like to honor Dan with a charitable donation the family suggests donations to Bible Baptist Church Youth Group, Adventist Rideout Hospital, or any Animal Rescue Group.
"He was here, and now he's not." Dan Ormosen
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019