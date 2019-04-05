Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
Sutter, CA
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
House of Bread Churc
Orangevale, CA
Daniel Joseph Laird


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Joseph Laird Obituary

Daniel Joseph Laird went to be with the Lord March 27, 2019 at the young age of 41. Born August 30, 1977 in Fremont Hospital, Yuba City, CA, Daniel was the youngest of four siblings.

He went to school at Grace Christian Academy, then on to Bridge Street School, and graduated from Yuba City High School in 1995. Daniel joined the US Forest Service after high school and worked his way up through the ranks to the position of Helitack Captain on the Tahoe National Forest. Daniel was an avid fisherman, staunch supporter of the Sacramento Kings, competitive golfer and Yuba City skateboarding icon. His greatest love and highest priority was always for his family.

Survived by his wife Heather and daughter Evain; father and mother Richard and Rochelle Laird; brothers Jeffery and Johnathan Laird and grandparents Chuck and Shirley Evans.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Larry and Nelda Laird; maternal grandfather Ronald Jenkins; sister Angela Laird and nephew Gavyn Laird.

Viewing: April 5, 2019 from 4-7pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, Yuba City, CA. Graveside service: April 6, 2019 at 10am at Sutter Cemetery, Sutter, CA, followed by a Memorial at 2pm at the House of Bread Church in Orangevale, CA.

Ullrey Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
