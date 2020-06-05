Daniel "Boots" L. Johnson, Sr., 83, passed away May 29, 2020. He was born July 6, 1936, and had been a lifetime resident of Yuba City.
Boots retired from Caltrans in 2001, and had been enlisted in the US Navy. He was members of the Loyal Order of the Moose and awarded the Shining Star Award in 1993 and Pilgrim Degree of Merit in 1995, District 3 Quarter Century Club, Easy Come Easy Go 4 Wheelers Club, Yuba-Sutter 4 Wheelers Club, and the National Rifle Association.
He was the owner of Diamond J Ranch Barbeque and Marinade which he began in 2007. He also wrote "Fishing Talk" for the Territorial Dispatch for several years until his death. He loved camping, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his life partner, Valerie Otten of Yuba City; sons, Dan Johnson, Jr. (Terese) of Yuba City, Ted Johnson, Sr. (Holly) of Yuba City; sisters, Faye Bates of Santa Clara, Leotta Rueda of Marysville, and Beth Reimers of Yuba City; brothers, David Johnson, Don Johnson and Rick Johnson all of Yuba City; 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents John Clem Johnson and Virginia Clark; sons, John Ora Johnson, and Michael Kevin Johnson, Sr.
A private family viewing will be Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 10:00 am. Graveside service at Sutter Cemetery, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 2:00 pm.
A Celebration of Life at the Moose Lodge immediately following graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jun. 5, 2020.