Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Leal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Leal Jr.


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Leal Jr. Obituary

1952-2020

Daniel Leal, Jr., 68, of Yuba City, CA, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born January 12, 1952, in Bakersfield, California. He had been a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 65 years and worked as a farm laborer for over 35 years.

"Danny" is survived by his only child, Danelle (Lauro) Avila; three wonderful grandchildren, Frank (Carla) Avila, Vincent Avila and Anali Avila; and 1 great-grandchild, Scarlett Avila; two brothers, Frank Leal, and Albert Leal; seven sisters, Mary (Edddie) Garcia, Rachel Leal, Rosa Leal, Blanca Leal-Portillo, Yolanda Leal, Josephine Leal and Angel Leal; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Leal and Mary Leal Garcia; and three siblings, Robert Leal, Lillian Leal and Kesya Leal.

A service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 5pm to 7pm at Holycross Funeral & Crematory 486 Bridge St, Yuba City, CA 95991
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -