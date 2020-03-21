|
|
1952-2020
Daniel Leal, Jr., 68, of Yuba City, CA, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born January 12, 1952, in Bakersfield, California. He had been a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 65 years and worked as a farm laborer for over 35 years.
"Danny" is survived by his only child, Danelle (Lauro) Avila; three wonderful grandchildren, Frank (Carla) Avila, Vincent Avila and Anali Avila; and 1 great-grandchild, Scarlett Avila; two brothers, Frank Leal, and Albert Leal; seven sisters, Mary (Edddie) Garcia, Rachel Leal, Rosa Leal, Blanca Leal-Portillo, Yolanda Leal, Josephine Leal and Angel Leal; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Leal and Mary Leal Garcia; and three siblings, Robert Leal, Lillian Leal and Kesya Leal.
A service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 5pm to 7pm at Holycross Funeral & Crematory 486 Bridge St, Yuba City, CA 95991
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020