Darlene Case

Darlene Case Obituary

Darlene Case, age 92, a fifty-year resident of Yuba City, CA, passed away in Sacramento County on March 13, 2020.

Darlene is survived by her sons, Harold (Cheri) and William (Jeronna); grandson, Kevin (Rycelonia); grandchildren, Avalina and Ryvin; and sister, Shirley,

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, David; grandson, Brian; and daughter-in-law, Sue.

Darlene was known for her wit and a great sense of humor and loving devotion to her family. Darlene will be deeply missed by all.

At Darlene's request, there will be no services.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020
