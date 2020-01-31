Home

Darlene (Smith) McCoy Green


1938 - 2020
Darlene (Smith) McCoy Green Obituary

Darlene (Smith) McCoy Green, went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019, after a long illness.

Born in Porum, OK, in 1938, she moved to California in 1962, with her young family. She was a Legal Secretary, including for Sutter County Council. She was very active in her church, Calvary Temple, heading ministries and running their lending library.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ruby Smith; siblings, Leo, Shirley, Leonard, and Carl; and daughter, Jodi.

She is survived by daughters, Lori (Bucky) and Amy (Tony); son, Scott (Linda); ex-husband, Tom; grandkids, Brianna, David and Kathleen, Hillery, Dylan, Carly and Brandon; and 5 great-grandkids.

Her family would like to thank Yuba Skilled for making such a happy life for her for many years. She was known there for roaming visits, offering love and support to patients and staff members alike.

We miss our Gram and her smiling hugs. She always had love to give.

A celebration of life will be planned later in the spring.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020
