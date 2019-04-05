

December 10, 1944 - April 29, 2018



It's been almost a year now since Darlene has left this earth. Darlene was born in Marysville, CA, and raised in Dobbins, CA. Working for the Army in Arizona she met the love of her life Billy Tanner and moved to Georgia after their marriage. Unfortunately, Billy was killed on duty with the Georgia Highway Patrol.



Darlene returned to California with two small children and met and later married Norm Van Heste at a Parent's Without Partner's meeting. Darlene and Norm became involved with the community.



Darlene joined the Yuba County Sheriff's Posse, became a Volunteer Firefighter with Linda Fire Department and then with Loma Rica/Browns Valley fire department. She also was a Reserve Deputy with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department after completing the Academy at Yuba College. Darlene was also involved with 4H and Camp Fire Girls.



Darlene is survived by a son Jimmy Van Heste; a daughter Yvette Leal (Pablo); a granddaughter Gabriella of Yuba City; brothers, Jerry Pierson (Jean) of Browns Valley, and Jim Pierson of Blythe CA; and many nieces and nephews. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, La Belle Pierson Webb and Vernon Pierson.

