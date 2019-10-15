|
|
November 20, 1955 - October 3, 2019
Our community recently lost one of its good ones.
Family and friends of Darrell Nakao are deeply saddened by his sudden passing.
Darrell was born to Frank and May Nakao on November 20, 1955 at 11:06 a.m. with his twin brother David.
The boys were raised on their parents fruit farm here in Yuba City, instilling unwaivering work values.
Darrell grew up as a general "hellraiser" with an intense curiosity for "how machines worked". A love for flat track motorcycle racing and working on cars, led him to mechanic school at Chico State University and a 40+ year career as a heavy equipment mechanic.
Darrell ran and operated his own business "Cal Tech Mobile Equipment Repair", worked for companies such as Komatsu Industries, retired from Cal Trans in Truckee, CA after 17 years of dedicated service. Then moved back to Yuba City working at Matteoli Bros. for 5 years as their chief mechanic.
Darrell had been planning to permanently retire and finally pursue personal passions.
Unbelievable ... he's gone now.
Darrell leaves behind his brother David and his wife Jill; his niece Stephanie and her fiance Daniel; his son Nathan and his partner Shreyas; his auntie Opal of San Francisco; his nephew Stephen and his wife Marcella along with their beautiful children Hank, Kendall and Jostin. The love of his life, Patricia and endless adoring friends.
Any friend of of Darrell's said he was always the first person to offer every help he could and never ask for anything in return.
He will be placed next to his parents on October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sierra View Memorial Park. Attending will be family and close friends to offer prayers and say their final good-byes.
If you were one of the fortunate many to have Darrell in your heart, his family invites you to eat, toast, share stories and rejoice the life of Darrell N. Nakao, Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Refuge Restaurant in Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019