|
|
Dave Brabec passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at age 59. He was born July 18, 1960, in Abilene, TX. He grew up in Vacaville, CA, and spent his teen years in Delaware.
Dave honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1979-1999, and later worked at Lake Wildwood Security and Team Power Forklifts. He ultimately settled in Yuba City after his placement at Beale Air Force Base in the 90s.
After retirement, Dave volunteered at The Bride Church in the sound booth and at 93.3 Q-munity Radio as a DJ. He Loved God, his family, music, the ocean, Nascar and photography.
He is loved and missed by his wife, Linda Brabec; sons, DJ and Matt (Blossom) Brabec; stepson, Michael (Jenn) Conklin; grandkids, Kamryn and James Brabec and Elijah Conklin; sister, Vicki Newberry; brother, Rodney (Cathy) Brabec; brother-in-law, Gary Spangler; many nephews and nieces; and many friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019, 2-5 pm at Holycross Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at The Bride Church on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Craftsmen for Christ, 93.3 Q-munity Radio, or The Bride Church.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019