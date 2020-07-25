David Beebee



October 17, 1963 - July 8, 2020



David Thomas Beebee passed away in his home in Sacramento on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from complications of cystic fibrosis. He was surrounded by family and close friends who have loved and supported him through multiple health challenges, including a life-saving bilateral lung transplant twenty-three years ago.



His entire life he fought and surpassed every prognosis doctors gave him. He didn't just beat those predictions, he thrived, graduating with highest honors from Cal Poly SLO in structural engineering followed by an architect's license just a few years later.



When he was well he worked in his chosen fields and lived life to the fullest; spending time with his family and friends, traveling, swimming in the Transplant Olympics, and attending sports events and concerts of favorite musicians (he especially loved the 49ers, Giants, and Grateful Dead). He never indulged in self-pity and approached each health set back with a courageous, tenacious spirit – as a problem to be solved.



David was born and raised in Yuba City eldest child of Bill (deceased) and Sharon Beebee. He is survived by the love of his life, his daughter Eloen; his mother and siblings, Anne Covert (Tobin), Christopher Beebee (Eszter), and Kate Meyer (Ben); uncle, Dennis Kirby (Stephanie); cousins, Kelcey, Derek, Sarah, Sarena, Tegan, Martin, and Myra; nieces, Tori, Liya, Lola, nephews Aaron and Felix; as well as dear friends, Steve, Jeff, Shelley, and Jan.



At his request, he is to be interred with his father in St. Paul's Cemetery, Chicago Park, CA.



His family and close friends are heartbroken, but so proud and filled with admiration for the way he lived his life. We will always have stories and memories and love, but he will be forever missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store